Dreametech unveils new AI-powered robot vacuum with Hey Siri and a $120 launch deal

Dreametech is a fast-growing brand in the smart home cleaning game and it has just launched its latest intelligent cleaning robots. With enhancements across the board, the new D10s Plus features AI-powered navigation, advanced mapping, and powerful suction power, all at a price far lower than just about all of the competition. In fact, in many case they are delivering some of the most impressive specs by comparison to any cleaning bot under $550 and, best of all, with our exclusive code they are now up to $110 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price ever offered on the latest model. Head below for more details and our exclusive launch discount code.

New Dreametech D10s Plus – The strongest suction rating of any robot vacuum on the market under $550

The latest Dreametech robotic cleaning bots are available in two models, the D10s Pro and the D10s Plus. The former delivers all of the same specs and advanced features as the latter, just without the included auto-empty base station we will detail below.

One of the main selling points of the new Dreametech D10s Plus robotic vacuum and mopping system is the value for money. Alongside a host of smart features, voice command action, and more, Dreametech says the D10s Plus boasts the strongest suction rating of any robot vacuum on the market under $550 – and it comes in at much lower than that with the code you’ll find below.

There’s nothing worse than paying hundreds for a robotic vacuum only for it to leave dust and debris behind after a cleaning session because it just doesn’t have the power to make it happen in one go. The D10s Plus features a powerful 5,000 Pa suction rating – a notable power rating at just about any price these days – to ensure this doesn’t happen. That, in combination with a high-capacity auto-recharged 5200mAh battery that delivers 280 minutes of continuous cleaning, delivers some serious bang for your buck.

Rubber Brush Design

D10s Plus, which includes two cleaning modes, three levels of water flow control, and four levels of suction, also “features a bristleless-rubber brush design, which effectively cleans hard floors by grabbing dirt and stirs up deeply embedded debris in carpets, while still being gentle on your floors.”

AI+LDS Navigation – One of the few robot vacuums under $500 that uses AI technology

Leveraging much of the latest tech we see in the more pricey cleaning bots, the new Dreametech robotic cleaners carry advanced AI tech, LiDAR mapping, and LDS mapping to understand every nook and cranny of your space as well as the furniture and items on the floor that might have otherwise impeded its progress. It will identify and avoid obstacles without you doing anything at all to deliver neat and efficient cleaning of each space in your home without falling down the stairs or getting stuck on a pair of shoes left in the hallway, for example.

The smart features don’t stop there either, you can create maps for multi-floor houses, customize cleaning modes for each, setup the usual no-go zones, and create your own custom cleaning schedules and routines to ensure the vacuuming and mopping is done at the most convenient time for you and your family – like say when you leave the house in the morning or while you’re doing other stuff before company arrives.

65-Day Maximum Dust Collection – The highest dust collection days of any robot vacuum on the market under $500

Not only is the new D10s Plus the only robotic cleaner under $550 with 5,000mAh of suction power, but the auto-empty base station the D10s Plus ships with features the longest dust collection period out of any robot vacuum on the market retailing in that price range. For those unfamiliar, that means the cleaning bot will automatically return to the base station to charge up and empty its internal dust compartment for 65 days straight before you even need to lift a finger.

The base station boasts the brand’s DualBoost 1.0 auto-empty system that quickly gets the job done while preventing clogging in the unit and effectively protecting your investment for longer in the process. It carries a 4L dust bag to store debris for up to 65 days alongside an E12 filter that will lock in up to 99.5% of small particles you would have otherwise been breathing in or traipsing around the house.

Special exclusive launch price

Already delivering some serious value for the price at $549.99, you can now land the new Dreametech D10s Plus down at $439.49 shipped via its official Amazon listing when applying code D10sPlus925 at checkout. This price drop will only be available until June 7-20, 2023, so jump on it now while you still can.

