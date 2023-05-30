Roborock offers up to $299 off robo vacs and mops, plus early bird sale on latest models

Joining this morning’s deal on Shark’s AI robot vacuum and self-empty base, Roborock is now offering some sizable price drops on its family of robotic vacuums and mops. Ranging from intelligent entry-level variants right up to its flagship cleaning systems, both with and without auto-empty stations and mop cleaning hubs, the deals start from $300 shipped with a range of new on-page coupons. Coming by way of its official Amazon storefront, the brand offers a series of different models to meet just about anyone’s needs, home size, cleaning requirements, and if you’re going to score one, you’ll want to do it while there’s hundreds of dollars in savings attached. Head below for a closer look at the deals on each model and the now live promotion on a pair of its brand new releases.

Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

Brand new S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo robotic vacuum early bird promotion:

Joining the offers listed above, the brand is also giving folks a chance to save up to nearly $300 on its brand new S7 Max Ultra and Q Revo models. From June 1 through to June 10, customers can purchase coupons that will net you up to 25% off both models as a sort of early bird discount incentive. It works like this:

With the purchase of an $18.99 coupon for the S7 Max Ultra, users can enjoy $299 off the purchase price (23% discount)

the purchase price (23% discount) With the purchase of a $14.99 coupon for the Q Revo, users can enjoy $225 off the purchase price (25% discount)



S7 Max Ultra features:

VibraRise Mopping System

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

LiDAR-based Navigation

Auto Mop Washing, Auto Tank Refilling, and Auto Dust Emptying

5400Pa suction

Customizable app features

And more!

QRevo features:

Dual-spinning mops and all-rubber brushes

Automatic Mop Lifting and Washing

Auto Dust Emptying and Auto Tank Refilling

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

LiDAR-based Navigation

And more!

