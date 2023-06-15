Satechi’s 200W GaN charger packs 6 USB-C ports for your whole Apple kit at $128 (Reg. $150)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 200W GaN 6-port USB-C Charging Station for $127.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since releasing earlier in the year. Today’s offer amounts to $22 in savings and comes within $8 of the all-time low. It is also the third-best discount to date. The charger was out of stock during the last sitewide sale from Satechi, too. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks with a 140W output to iPhones, and iPads, earbuds, and other accessories. It has become a staple in my charging setup after I took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the spring, too.

On the more affordable end of Satechi’s popular USB-C GaN charger stable, its 108W model at $61 is a personal favorite. Dropping down the total output, this one is a more travel-friendly alternative to the lead deal with a 3-port design and folding plug form-factor. I previously reviewed this one as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series and walked away quite impressed. Even all these months later, this is still the go-to charger in my kit. It’s down from the usual $75 going rate to deliver a more travel-friendly solution that still packs enough juice to charge your entire Apple kit at $14 off.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. The folks over at Shargeek recently stepped in in order to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED disply. Then there’s the even newer mecha USB-C charger from Gravastar that we just took a hands-on look at and walked away impressed.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

