9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2023 – M2 MacBook Air from $980, Apple MagSafe Charger $31, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/06/9to5Toys-Daily-61623-10.06-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1...
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Laptop review: A gaming desktop ...
PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs are now at t...
Add two 6,000-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED flood lig...
TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with ...
Crocs offers 25% off sitewide with deals on clogs, sand...
Pokémon’s highly anticipated 151 TCG collection ...
OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank is now down to jus...
Load more...
Show More Comments