Regularly up to $50 MacBook HyperShields with elastic gear organizers start from $31.50 today

Joining today’s collection of options for Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air, we are now tracking some deals on Hyper’s HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeves. You’ll find the 13- and 14-inch model at $31.49 as well the 15- and 16-inch variant at $34.99 with free shipping in orders over $40. Regularly $45 and $50 respectively, this is only one of a few times we have seen them on sale all year. Today’s deal come within a few bucks of the 2023 low on both models as well. HYPER describes these cases as being “slim, protective laptop sleeves with an interior organization panel” to stash accessories. More specifically, they feature an almost GRID-IT!-like panel of elastic straps and bands for cables and the like within a padded MacBook compartment with a 1200D polyester exterior and “a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements.” The limited lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking for some of our favorite new options for Apple’s latest notebook, today’s roundup is the place to be. You’ll find everything from affordable models on Amazon starting at $15 all the way to premium leather covers that will have you carrying your new machine in style – some of which are on sale as well.

HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeve features:

The interior organization panel allows you to stash and protect all your tech accessories like cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions. The interior padded laptop compartment provides protection from bumps and scratches, keeping your tech safe and sound. The 1200D polyester exterior features a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements. Designed for maximum portability, this protective sleeve is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry.

