WD_BLACK’s SSD/HDD Game Drives expand your rig at up to $50 off with deals from $70

Joining the unveil of Seagate’s special edition Starfield models this past weekend, we have now spotted a series of notable price drops on the WD_BLACK Game Drives. First up, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon 2023 low and our previous mention as well as being on par with the lowest totals we have tracked since a couple holiday offers at $100 last year. It isn’t one of those speedy SSD Game Drives you’ll find on sale down below, but it’s also a far more economical choice for game storage and transportation – just 1TB of the P40 sells for $100 on sale. The P10 is designed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users with an 18-inch USB cable included alongside the usual metal housing and 3-year warranty to protect the “purpose-built for gamers” design. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more Game Drive deals.

WD_BLACK Game Drive deals:

If you’re looking for something to upgrade the inside of your gaming rig, check out the deal we are tracking this week on Lexar’s 2TB 7,500MB/s heatsink SSD. Outrunning much of the competition in the price range, this heatsink-equipped solution is now selling for $117 shipped on Amazon, or within $1 or so of the best we have ever tracked. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. Built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

