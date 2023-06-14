Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now runs Final Cut Pro with $99+ discounts from $1,000

Not to let Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook take all of the spotlight, Amazon is offering discounts across much of the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lineup. Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience is now down to some of the best prices yet, and the lowest of the year starting at $999.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. It automatically drops in price at checkout from the usual $1,099 going rate and matches our previous mention. On top of being the best discount of the year, it comes within just $1 of the all-time low last set back in December of last year’s holidays season.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

On top of just the entry-level model on sale, the Amazon discounts continue over to some other configurations in the lineup. With as much as $100 off, the savings apply at checkout in some instances and are marking the best prices of the year.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

While you’ll find all of the other best deals in our Apple guide now that we’re halfway through the work week, all eyes are still on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Luckily, some launch discounts are now live to ensure you get score the latest macOS machine to hit the market for less than retail. Right now, $65 discounts have landed in order to deliver more affordable starting prices from $1,234.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

