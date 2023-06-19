PowerA’s Console Shield for Switch has a silver Hyrule crest to show your TOTK fandom at $12

Amazon is offering the PowerA Silver Hyrule Crest Console Shield for Nintendo Switch at $11.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally between $17 and $24 all year long, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year. Designed to wrap around the back of your Switch, the Console Shield not only adds ergonomic grips on both sides but also still works with your dock. Officially licensed for the Switch, this is designed to form-fit your portable console. On top of that, it adds extra protection to your Switch body and even has a unique Hyrule Crest graphic to show your Zelda fandom. Plus, the Joy-Con controllers are still easy to remove while docked or in handheld mode. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of full-on cases, then be sure to grab this 2-pack of tempered glass for your Switch. It’ll help keep the soft plastic screen from getting scratched and can ensure that you’ll not have to worry about cracks as well. Plus, at just $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Be sure to check out today’s game deals that we’ve tracked down for you to save on some of the latest titles. There’s a wide range of Switch titles available for your portable console, and we even showcase the all-new pastel Joy-Con controllers which are perfect for summer. Then, swing by our Nintendo guide for other great ways to save on your favorite portable console.

PowerA Silver Hyrule Crest Console Shield for Switch features:

Protect console with hard plastic shell

Ergonomic grips on both sides for support and comfort

Switch can be docked with Console Shield on

Easily remove Joy-Con controllers while docked or in handheld mode

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

