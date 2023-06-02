Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con set for release later this month

After seeing some new designs on Nintendo hardware for the launch of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom last month, including the new OLED console and Pro Controller, Nintendo has now unveiled some new pastel Joy-Con for the summer. It has been a long while since we last saw some kind of refreshed colorways for Nintendo’s official miniature Switch controllers, but it is channeling some summer fun today with the launch of its new soft pastel treatments. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

Late yesterday evening Nintendo took to its official news wire and Twitter feed to unveil its latest Joy-Con design. While for some they have more of a spring sort of vibe, the new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers have now arrived for summer 2023.

They feature the same easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble from previous iterations alongside the ability to be used as pair or individually, just with a fresh coat of pastel paint.

There are two new models here; a Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow combination and a Pastel Purple/Pastel Green treatment. You’ll have to score both sets to mix and match the colors as expected and both combinations come with a pair of Black Joy-Con wrist straps.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

Start off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers. Whether you’re on vacation or at a family barbecue, you’ll be looking cool with these colorful controllers! Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend.

They quickly went up for pre-order directly from Nintendo yesterday evening and sold out almost immediately, as expected. But we are hoping and assuming more stock will come available ahead of the June 30, 2023 release date – stay locked to the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for updates (you’ll want to jump on them right away when stock returns).

The new Nintendo pastel Joy-Con will retail for the same $79.99 the rest of the special colorway models go for.

