Samsung’s latest 180MB/s 512GB microSD hits new all-time at $45, more from $13

Update: Amazon has now dropped the 128GB and 512GB models showcased below down to new all-time lows at $12.99 and $44.99 shipped. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now once again offering the latest-generation 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a return the Amazon all-time low for the first time after a brief drop at the top of the month. The new Samsung PRO Plus microSDs debuted back in mid-April as the latest and top-of-the-line models in the brand’s stable of popular memory cards. This time around, Samsung upped the top speeds to 180MB/s, compared to the 160MB/s on the previous-generation PRO Plus models, while still maintaining what made the line one of the more sought-after around here for years. An ideal option for drone setups, cameras, gaming rigs, and more, you’ll find industry-standard A2 app-loading alongside U3, Class 10 read/write speeds for photo storage, 4K videos, and more. A 10-year warranty joins Samsung’s protection against extreme temperatures, water, x-rays, magnetic environments, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you don’t need the half TB packed into the model above, we are also still tracking the lighter 128GB and 256GB variants down at the lowest prices yet. Now going for $15 and $21 respectively, you’re securing the same upgraded speeds and specs detailed on the 512GB above.

Elsewhere in storage deals as we head into the weekend in a few hours time, we are also tracking hot of solid price drops on WD’s Game Drives in both HDD and SSD variants starting from $70 shipped. You’ll find all of those right here. But for some serious bang for your buck options in the portable SSD world, check out the CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s model and the deals we spotted today on PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs starting from $47.

New Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. The PRO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; You deserve reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

