UGREEN’s 100W PD Steam Deck Dock with 4K HDMI output down at $35 (Matching low)

After officially launching back in mid-May, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the UGREEN Steam Deck Dock. Regularly $45, you can score the 6-in-1 USB-C docking station for $34.99 shipped. This is a one-day Lightning offer that will only be around for the rest of the afternoon/evening or until the discounted stock runs out. Today’s deal is matching the launch deal we featured and the lowest we have tracked since release. You’re looking at a 6-way docking station and hub with a 100W power delivery passthrough (supports a “maximum of 20V 5A power input”), a pair of USB-A ports, USB-C, Ethernet, and more. You’ll also find a 4K at 60Hz HDMI output (2K at 144Hz and 1080P at 240Hz) for connecting your portable Steam console to a big screen when at home or otherwise. It even doubles a viewing stand so you have a place to rest the Steam Deck while docked. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you don’t have an extra one laying around already, you might want to ensure you have an HDMI cable ready to run your machine into a big screen. You’ll find plenty on Amazon, including its in-house offerings, starting at just $6 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out these JSAUX clear backplates for Steam Deck to add some retro vibes to your setup. But if you’re looking for a more powerful portable PC gaming experience, the Windows 11-equipped ASUS ROG Ally is where it’s at right now. Pre-orders are still live on the higher-end machine running a Z1 Extreme CPU at $699 and you can get all of the details you need on what it brings to your on-the-go gaming experience right here.

UGREEN Steam Deck Dock:

4K@60Hz HDMI Output: UGREEN Steam Deck Dock is equipped with a 4K@60Hz HDMI port and supports 2K@144Hz and 1080P@240Hz, too. It can meet your needs to connect most resolution and refresh rate monitors to Steam Deck and enjoy a high-quality and smooth game experience.

Multi USB A & C Extended: UGREEN Steam Deck Dock has 2x USB 3.0 and 1x USB C ports, and the data transmission speed is up to 5Gbps. It is convenient to connect external mouses, keyboards, game controllers, U disks, hard disks, and other devices to Steam Deck.

100W PD Full-Speed Charging: With the 100W PD 3.0 fast charging port, the UGREEN USB C Dock for Steam Deck supports a maximum of 20V 5A power input. It can charge the Steam Deck at full speed while gaming, meeting your needs for long-term gaming.

