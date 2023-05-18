UGREEN’s new 1,000W Steam Deck hub with 4K60Hz HDMI officially launches today at $35 (Reg. $45)

The new UGREEN Steam Deck hub is getting an official launch today. Known as the UGREEN 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck, it is designed to expand the connectivity options of Valve’s portable PC gaming rig significantly at a relatively affordable price (it is already marked down on Amazon for the launch), providing additional USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and more. While the Steam Deck had some new competition enter the marketplace last week with the official launch of the new ASUS ROG Windows 11 Ally portable PC gaming handheld, folks sticking with the Valve machine will want to head below for a closer look at the new UGREEN Steam Deck hub.

New UGREEN Steam Deck hub

The whole point of the Steam Deck and devices like it are to bring the PC gaming experience on the road, away from the desktop and accouterments of gaming at home. However, expanding the machine’s capabilities while you are at the home base is a great way to take its capabilities to new heights, and UGREEN’s latest accessory is looking to do just that.

The UGREEN Steam Deck hub delivers a 6-in-1 setup, including a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports as well USB-C with a data transmission speed of up to 5Gb/s. This allows for the connection of external mice, keyboards, game controllers, hard drives/SSDs, and more.

From there, you’ll find a Gigabit Ethernet port for hardwired network play alongside HDMI expansion for use with external monitors. In terms of the video specs, you’re looking at a 4K60Hz HDMI port that also supports 2K144Hz and 1080p240Hz:

It can meet your needs to connect most resolution and refresh rate monitors to Steam Deck and enjoy a high-quality and smooth game experience.

UGREEN has your power needs under consideration when docked as well. The hub comes complete with a 100W PD 3.0 fast charging port with a maximum 20V 5A power input that allows it to charge the Steam Deck at full speed while gaming.

As a little bonus here, the UGREEN 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck also boasts an aluminum design with a built-in stand and silicone pads to securely hold your portable Valve machine at a nice viewing angle without blocking the cooling vents.

The new UGREEN Steam Deck hub carries a $45 MSRP here in the US, but its official Amazon storefront has knocked the price down to $34.99 shipped for today’s official launch.

Be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the Steam Deck. Here are all the details you need for the new ASUS ROG Windows 11 Ally portable PC gaming handheld.

