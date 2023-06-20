Today’s Android game and app deals: Devils & Demons, Titan Quest, PDF Tools, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to swing by our Android deal hub for all of the ongoing hardware offers including Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 and Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases ahead of next week’s launch. As for the apps, highlight titles on sale include mAh Battery Pro, Devils & Demons, The Lonely Hacker, Titan Quest, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Devils & Demons:

Fight hordes of savage demons and undead while you clash with powerful boss enemies like necromancers and dragons. Take on a myriad of quests in a living fantasy world with many events, encounters and of course epic war loot. Enjoy the action, excitement and fun as you increase the power of your group of heroes and pave your way to the top. Embrace the legend of Devils & Demons and write your own story!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!