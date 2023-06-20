Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases see first discounts from $40 ahead of next week’s launch

Ahead of Google’s new Pixel Fold launching next week, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is making sure you’re ready to protect the new handset right out of the box with a discount on one of its new covers. The new Spigen Thin Fit Pixel Fold Case now drops down to $39.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s $5 off the usual $45 going rate at Amazon and marking the first chance to save. Comprised of a 2-piece construction as we’ve come to expect from folding smartphone covers, this case protects the back of your handset with a fairly typical design. Then for the exterior screen, there’s a bumper design that also employs the brand’s usual Air Cushion technology to keep your device protected against drops and the like. The cover comes in both black and clear designs depending on what kind of stylings you’d like to outfit your new smartphone with. Head below for more.

Spigen also has an even more rugged Pixel Fold case that’s now on sale ahead of the smartphone’s launch, too. The Slim Armor Pro steps up the protection with an added hinge cover to make for an even more robust accessory. It typically sells for $90, and is now marked down to $79.99. That’s also $10 off and while not as good of a discount as the lead deal percentage wise, is still the first chance to save. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This cover sports an even more rugged design than the lead deal, employing a new foam technology from Spigen in order to offer some extra coverage against drops.

If you’d rather go with an existing foldable, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently on sale for its best price ever. Instead of waiting for the Pixel Fold to begin shipping next week, Samsung’s tried and true flagship foldable now sells for $1,350 to go alongside a new all-time low on its companion Standing Case with S Pen. The whole package helps you make out for less than the price of Google’s first entry into the folding form-factor.

Otherwise, catch up on all things Pixel Fold in our coverage over at 9to5Google.

Spigen Thin Fit Pixel Fold Case features:

Behold the Fold. The Thin Fit covers your Google Pixel Fold, so it’s soft on the eyes and easy to hold. It’s sleek, slim, and grippy for an all-natural feeling in hand, whether opened or closed. All while protecting your Fold from everyday bumps and scratches. Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to achieve a durable but slim design. Lightweight slim profile with premium matte finish coating.

