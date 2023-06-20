Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 land at second-best price of the year, now $90 (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping these true wireless earbuds down to $89.99 shipped across three styles, pricing today lands at $60 off the usual $150 going rate while marking the best we’ve seen in months. It’s $10 under previous mentions and the second-best of the year at within $5 of the February mention that landed at a 2023 low. If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Even though the Galaxy Buds 2 come in three different styles to fit in with your everyday carry, you could take the looks one step further by picking up one of elago’s cases. These are something of a must for many 9to5Toys readers, and the brand makes everything from simplistic silicone styles to even more unique offerings that are shaped like classic Game Boys and more. Each of them sport a built-in carabiner for clipping to your bag, belt, or keys, as well as a soft, silicone design that’ll help fend off any damage to your shiny new earbuds.

Earlier in the month, Anker showed off what to expect from its latest earbuds, too. The upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC buds won’t launch until the end of the month, but look to easily be worth the wait. There’s ANC built right into the unique design that has a refreshed charging case with an impressive 60 hours of battery life per charge. Made even better, there’s also a $100 price tag that’ll be dropped down to $80 right at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!