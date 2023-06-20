Gorilla Carts’ 800-pound steel garden cart hits the Amazon 2023 low at $104 (Reg. $150+)

It’s that time of year to get out in the yard, enjoy some gardening, and get your outdoor space ready for get togethers. Amazon is helping you haul the weight with the Gorilla Carts GOR800-COM Steel Utility Cart down at $104.03 shipped. Regularly closer to $150 and sometimes as much as $160 across 2023, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also the best price we have tracked on Amazon all-year. Alongside the 800-pound weight capacity, this isn’t one of those cheap models that might buckle under the weight of heavier loads, this is a solid powder-coated steel hauler with 10-inch pneumatic tires that can take a beating for years to come. The removable side panels support a wide range of tasks around the yard, whether it’s carrying tools to various locations or more involved landscaping jobs this summer and beyond. Head below for more details.

While today’s deal delivers one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a comparable model from the beloved Gorilla Carts brand, there are less pricey options. This MacSports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon certainly isn’t as robust and rugged, but it is also a popular model that comes in at nearly half the price on Amazon with a $77 list.

You’ll want to swing by our Green Deals hub for offers on other yard-ready and environmentally-friendly gear on sale. And once your yard is tidied up and ready to go, you’ll want to scope out the grill deals we are tracking right here including Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill and smoker that has now dropped to a new $329 all-time low at Amazon.

Gorilla Carts Steel Utility Cart features:

Tough lawn-and-garden cart offers an 800-pound capacity and plenty of space for you to store all essentials like tools and other yard necessities. Utility wagon includes removable side panels that allow it to quickly convert to a flatbed cart for extra hauling versatility to save time and reduce fatigue with this large garden cart. Garden cart features 10-inch pneumatic tires and balanced 4-wheel stability that makes it able to tackle heavy landscaping or yard projects which ensures easy maneuvering and offers tight-turning steering

