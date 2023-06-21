Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: True Skate, Tongo Music, Anchor Pointer, more

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold for you. Joining in on the announcement and early deals for Prime Day 2023, this morning also saw price drops hit Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for Mac alongside these iPhone 12 Pro Max offers and more. Today’s app deals include highlights like True Skate, Tongo Music – for kids, Brushstroke, Sculptura 3D, Anchor Pointer Compass GPS, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tongo Music – for kids: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sculptura 3D: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: File List Export: $2 (Reg. $6)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $8)

True Skate features:

Use your fingers like you would your feet on a real skateboard. Flick the board to make it react exactly how you would expect & drag your finger on the ground to push. Play with one finger, mind skate with 2 fingers, or play with 2 thumbs, now with Gamepad! The skateboard reacts instantly as foot & finger, thumb or stick feels truly connected whether pushing, popping, flipping or grinding. True Axis’s instant & unified physics system listens for swipe, position, direction and strength from the player & processes how the skateboard should respond in real-time. So the same flick in two different points of the skateboard will react very differently.

