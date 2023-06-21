Today’s best game deals: Mid-Year PSN sale from $2, Wo Long all-time low $45, more

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

While all eyes are on the upcoming Prime Day event and today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Sony has now launched a wide-ranging Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale. Jam packed with over 1,600 games and DLC add-ons, the deals start at under $2 and feature everything from titles to load up your back catalog to some brand new releases. One that caught our eye is the new Soulsborne game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The regularly $60 title has yet to drop below the $54 you’ll pay for a physical copy on Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low on PSN. It is currently listed at $44.99 for PS4 and PS5 with the Deluxe version going for $63.74, down from the regular $85 list. The Three Kingdoms setting hosts the game’s “live by the sword” combat in this joint creation by Team Ninja and Masaaki Yamagiwa of Bloodborne fame. Want some Soulsborne martial arts action in your life? Check this one out and then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals. 

