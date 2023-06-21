Today’s best game deals: Mid-Year PSN sale from $2, Wo Long all-time low $45, more

While all eyes are on the upcoming Prime Day event and today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Sony has now launched a wide-ranging Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale. Jam packed with over 1,600 games and DLC add-ons, the deals start at under $2 and feature everything from titles to load up your back catalog to some brand new releases. One that caught our eye is the new Soulsborne game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The regularly $60 title has yet to drop below the $54 you’ll pay for a physical copy on Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low on PSN. It is currently listed at $44.99 for PS4 and PS5 with the Deluxe version going for $63.74, down from the regular $85 list. The Three Kingdoms setting hosts the game’s “live by the sword” combat in this joint creation by Team Ninja and Masaaki Yamagiwa of Bloodborne fame. Want some Soulsborne martial arts action in your life? Check this one out and then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $40 (Reg. $80)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Portal Companion Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- TUNIC eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $70 (Reg. $150)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $66 (Reg. $70)
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
