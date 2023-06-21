iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $487 discount in Woot’s latest refurb Apple sale, more from $370

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event, discounting a collection of previous-generation handsets in the process. Amongst and assortment of deep price cuts on some of the more affordable models out there, our favorite offer has the iPhone 12 Pro Max dropping down to $711.99 when you bring home an unlocked 256GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $1,199 price tag, today’s offer arrives with $487 in savings attached. It’s the best we’ve seen to date by a long shot and is well below our previous mention that had a lower capacty 128GB version selling for more at $750.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models that has been since used for the iPhone 13 and 14 series. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 256GB or more of onboard storage. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple but still want to take advantage of its largest smartphone form-factor, today’s discount is as good as it gets. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside everything else included in the sale, Woot is also marking down the smaller iPhone 12 in refurbished condition. Starting at $369.99 for the 64GB capacity, this one is now down from the original $799 price tag at a new all-time low. It’s $30 below our previous mention and one of the first chances to save in 2023. You’re looking at just about all of the same features above, just in a form-factor that’s centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. There’s still 5G connectivity and an A14 Bionic chip, just with a dual camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review to see how this model compares.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals as the WWDC excitement comes to a close. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that we’re halfway through the week.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes

