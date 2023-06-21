LEGO officially reveals new 4,800-piece Disney Castle set, launching on July 1 for $400

Over the weekend, we shared some first looks at the new LEGO Disney Castle that’s coming out next month. Today, it is finally getting a full reveal. With much of the excitement lost from the 4,800-piece recreation of the most magical place on earth, we can at least show off all the details on the upcoming LEGO set number 43222.

Upcoming LEGO Disney Castle officially revealed

As we first reported on Saturday, the latest expansion to the ongoing LEGO celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney animation will be debuting this summer as the theme’s flagship release. Arriving as set number 43222, the new LEGO Disney Castle will arrive as the largest rendition of the iconic landmark yet. We’ve seen two other versions in the past, including one that’s about 800 pieces smaller than the new version as well as a microscale model that clocked in at just $40. Now both of those are being cast aside to deliver an even more impressive recreation.

Landing next month, the new LEGO Disney Castle will arrive with 4,837 pieces while delivering half of the castle. The front will be a complete facade of the building with gold accenting and some incredible details. Then around back, you’ll find a cutaway to reveal various rooms inspired by the included Disney Princesses.

One of the things we know now that wasn’t apparent from the original first look is how big the set will be. Taking full advantage of the included bricks, the kit will stand over 31 inches tall while clocking in at 23 inches wide.

Eight exclusive minifigures also make the cut

It wouldn’t be a Disney Castle if the LEGO Group didn’t include some iconic characters from the Disney Vault. Fittingly for set number 43222, you’re getting a total of eight minifigures – all of which are exclusive. Builders will bring four pairs of iconic couples to their collections, including different Disney Princesses and their prince counterparts.

Cinderella, of course, appears beside Prince Charming as two of the centerpieces of the kit. Princess Tiana is also making her minifigure debut with Prince Naveen right by her side. Going back to the original Disney Princess, the upcoming castle also packs Snow White with Prince Ferdinand. And last but not least, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider complete the kit.

Officially launching in July

Halfway through the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, the new LEGO Disney Castle will be hitting the scene next month. It’ll officially launch on July 4, though LEGO VIP members can bring this one home a touch earlier on July 1. As for the price tag, a drumroll is in order. The set will sell for $399.99, making it one of the year’s largest creations.

9to5Toys’ Take

Back over the weekend, when 9to5Toys first covered the upcoming LEGO Disney Castle, we surveyed readers on whether they planned to buy it or not. After 100 builders weighed in, I was shocked to see that nearly 50% said they were interested in purchasing it. And I can’t blame them! Even I am thinking about finding a spot in my collection for this behemoth of a model. Everything about it seems nearly perfect, with a build that’s just as fun for collectors like me who love a detailed facade as it is for those who want all of the fun references around back.

As for the rest of the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary celebration, here are some other kits worth a look:

