Mous’ latest MacBook backpack can withstand an 8-story drop and look good doing it

We feature plenty of carriers and bags for Apple gear around here, but the latest MacBook Backpack from Mous has caught our attention. We are familiar with the brand’s iPhone cases and MagSafe wallets, but it has now brought its ultra protective technologies to a backpack designed to safeguard your MacBook from what appears to be the worst possible drops it might have to deal with. After investing million of dollars into its protection technologies, it has now developed a MacBook backpack you can throw off an 8-story building onto the concrete below and have your precious Apple notebook come out perfectly functional and unscathed (maybe don’t test this out for yourself though). Head below for a closer look.

Ultra-protective MacBook Backpack from Mous

The problem, at least for me anyway, with some of the ultra-protective gear out there is the way it is looks. Everyone wants something that will ensure their iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks stay safe, but not everyone wants to carry around a giant case that looks like your on the job site or serving in the military on an everyday basis. By the looks of it here, Mous has found a wonderful happy medium that can withstand serious drops without looking like it can.

The new MacBook Backpack leverages the tech in its cases and MacBook sleeves to ensure terrifying dropson the hardest of surfaces won’t damage your gear:

Mous has taken its impact material AiroFoam – which the brand uses in its iPad cases and MacBook sleeves – and put it into its very first backpack. This clever material forms and breaks hydrogen bonds on impact, absorbing the energy that would otherwise hit your device. To provide an extra layer of security, the device pockets are lined with microfibre and positioned 40mm above the base, ensuring that laptops or tablets won’t get scratched or damaged while you’re on the move.

From there, the 25L backpack is equipped with magnetic Fidlock tech clasps alongside a combination of carbonated nylon – an ”extremely water-resistant material” – and AquaGuard YKK waterproof zippers to ensure your gear is safe from the elements as well.

The whole thing is made of Cordura and Kodra nylon fabrics to continue the rugged protection to the visible portion of the bag without looking like they are. You’ll also find a host of internal storage and organization pockets – a dedicated tech compartment to separate your MacBook and iPad from the rest of the bag’s contents, a larger main compartment, and a series of smaller pockets (17 of them to be exact) for cables, water bottles, even a passport. A full wrap-around zip allows for easy access to everything when you need it as well.

There are also plenty of carry options, lashes, and a luggage pass-through strap:

And that’s not all. This backpack comes equipped with multiple handles for added convenience, including a side handle for quick grabbing or moving, lash straps at the bottom to secure your yoga mat or parka, a hanging loop and a central luggage pass-through strap on the back panel, allowing you to effortlessly attach it to your suitcase for seamless travel.

If being able to throw your backpack in the bag off an 8-story building sounds like it’s going to be pricey to you, you’re right, it is. I was actually expecting to see something closer to $350 to be honest, but the $250 MSRP isn’t cheap, either. Take a closer look right here at the Mous MacBook Backpack.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!