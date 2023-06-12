Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale with bundled $50 Amazon gift card at $499

Google’s new Pixel 7a began shipping last month at $499 shipped, and today Amazon is back to offer some savings. Bundling in a $50 gift card, Amazon is offering only the third chance to save of any kind on the all-new budget-friendly unlocked smartphone. That matches the launch discount we saw right when it first hit store shelves in May, too. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed. Head below for more.

With that $50 gift card, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

As far as the latest releases from another device in the brand’s Android stable, the highly sought after all-time low offers are also rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s latest flagship handset rests at the best price to date following $200 discounts. Now starting from $699, there’s never been a better time to bring home the Tensor G2-powered smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos.

