Today’s Android game and app deals: Rush Rally Origins, Wreckfest, Mirages of Winter, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android games and apps on sale is now waiting for you down below the fold. On top of the Google Play deals, we are also tracking up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy and Pixel OtterBox cases as well as offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2, these Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ tablets, and Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like True Skate, Wreckfest, Mirages of Winter, Rush Rally Origins, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Rush Rally Origins:

Rush Rally Origins combines the classic top down racing action from the original Rush Rally with the highly praised graphics and physics from Rush Rally 3. Take on 36 new and unique stages across the world each with selectable time of day and weather conditions. Drive over many challenging surface types including snow, gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!