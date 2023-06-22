Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ tablets up to $200 off for today only with deals from $550

Joining some early Prime Day deals on the Amazon tablets and Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, we are now tracking some solid deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Among a number of configurations on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, one standout is the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch Android Tablet at $629.99 shipped. Regularly $780 directly from Samsung and at Amazon, this is $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This particular configuration with the expanded storage is also at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. Centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD screen, the system runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 256GB of storage and 8GB of system RAM. Featuring both a fingerprint reader and facial recognition alongside Google Assistant access, it also comes with the S Pen for doodling and taking notes. The ultra-wide dual front camera with auto-framing joins the ability to shoot 4K video all summer long and beyond. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a closer look and head below for more Samsung tablet deals.

As we mentioned above, there are plenty of S8 configurations on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for today only. The deals start from $550 on the 11-inch 128GB model and range up to $1,000 on the enhanced S8+ with a half TB of storage built-in. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings and you can browse through all of the deals right here and here.

Looking to land a new Samsung handset as well? There are some serious deals worth taking a look at right now:

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 at all-time low of $1,350

Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone at $400

Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy S21 FE now $500

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover at $18

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features:

Do more on the go with enhanced productivity capabilities, like Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365 integration, that give you a PC experience, wherever you happen to be. Galaxy Tab S8 provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, super fast WiFi 6E*, and all-day battery to get you through your day, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, with near zero latency to feel even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase. Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide dual front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8, your photography game shines no matter your experience level behind the lens.

