Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Loco Looper, ThreeKingdoms, Wreckfest, more

iOS Universal: Loco Looper, Rogue Hearts, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, Wreckfest, and more.

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Photo Album: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tongo Music – for kids: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sculptura 3D: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: File List Export: $2 (Reg. $6)

Trains. Fluffy Clouds. Planets. Stars. Even a seagull. Cute, tricky cerebral fun. Get on the brain train with this original puzzle game! Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve. Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains.

