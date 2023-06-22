Today’s best game deals: Nioh Collection $24 Amazon low, Mario Wonder/RPG, and more

Justin Kahn
While many gamers are still reeling off yesterday’s exciting new Nintendo Switch announcements, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and more (details and pre-order options below), we have spotted a new Amazon all-time low for hardcore PlayStation gamers today. Amazon is now offering The Nioh Collection for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $70, this is a sizable 66% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it in the $30 range as of late on Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low. Delivering a not-quite Soulsborne-like experience, the Nioh games take players through Sengoku-era Japan to face off against “nightmarish foes and legendary warriors in blisteringly fast hardcore combat.” If you’re looking to test your mettle, this package includes Nioh and Nioh 2, both of which remastered and enhanced for PS5, alongside all six major expansions. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals, the PlayStation Mid-Year event, and all of the latest Switch releases. 

