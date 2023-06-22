Today’s best game deals: Nioh Collection $24 Amazon low, Mario Wonder/RPG, and more

While many gamers are still reeling off yesterday’s exciting new Nintendo Switch announcements, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and more (details and pre-order options below), we have spotted a new Amazon all-time low for hardcore PlayStation gamers today. Amazon is now offering The Nioh Collection for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $70, this is a sizable 66% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it in the $30 range as of late on Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low. Delivering a not-quite Soulsborne-like experience, the Nioh games take players through Sengoku-era Japan to face off against “nightmarish foes and legendary warriors in blisteringly fast hardcore combat.” If you’re looking to test your mettle, this package includes Nioh and Nioh 2, both of which remastered and enhanced for PS5, alongside all six major expansions. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals, the PlayStation Mid-Year event, and all of the latest Switch releases.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $39 (Reg. $50)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $40 (Reg. $80)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Portal Companion Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
