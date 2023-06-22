Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows in 1-day refurb sale from $220 (Orig. $399+)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the best prices yet on Apple Watch Series 7 models. The previous-generation wearable has occasionally been selling with some steep savings attached since we saw its newer Series 8 counterpart hit the scene, but now the discounts arrive lower than ever before. Pricing starts at $219.99 for the 41mm GPS configuration in one of five colors. That’s down from the original $399 going rate in order to land at a new all-time low. This is not just $179 off, but also $10 below our previous mention from April. Then there’s 45mm stylings at $229.99, down from $429 and saving you $199.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest – all while still running watchOS 10. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

If you’re in the market for an even more capable wearable to keep tabs on all of those upcoming summer workouts, some of the best discounts yet have landed on Apple Watch Ultra. Delivering price cuts across all three styles of bands, the savings now start from $730. You’re looking at a much more rugged design than the Series 7 above, with a larger casing made of titanium being paired with a new customizable action button and more.

As the new work week enters into its second half, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

