Best prices of the year now live in early Prime Day Fire tablet sale from $55 (Up to 50% off)

Prime Day 2023 has now been officially announced and joining the early deals on its Luna gaming controller, Echo Pop, and more, it’s now time for the Fire tablets. Delivering some of the best bang for your buck in the tablet space anywhere, they are some of the most economic ways to land the kids a new tablet to start them on their tech journey without spending a fortune or worrying about them smashing it by accident – they all ship with Amazon’s 2-year warranty and free replacement guarantee. While Prime Day is set for mid-July now and we could see prices dip a touch lower, with select models now at up to 50% off, anything better will be limited and almost certainly won’t drop much lower than these early Prime Day offers. All only available to Prime members at this point, you’ll find the discounts details below.

Amazon early Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals:

The early Prime Day deals are rolling in now and you can get all of the details on those, the upcoming main event, and more right here. Essentially the first deal is now live on Amazon’s brand new Echo Pop smart speaker, the best price of the year on its multi-platform Luna controller, and there’s more to come.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet features:

Get a full-feature tablet (not a toy) made for big kids ages 6–12, and includes 1 year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim Kid-Friendly Case, versus items purchased separately. eatures an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

