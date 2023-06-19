Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover stores the included S Pen at $18 (Reg. $90)

Earlier today, we saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 go on sale for its best price ever. Now much of that same savings is being applied to one of the handset’s most-loved cases. The official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover now sells for $17.99 courtesy of Woot. Shipping is free for those of you with Prime memberships, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at a steep markdown that takes 80% off. The cases sell for around $50 or so on Amazon right now, undercutting even those Amazon lows by $32 in the process. Back in our original Z Fold 4 review last fall, one of our big takeaways was just how notable this case was for solving one of the biggest problems of the preceding Z Fold 3. Not only including an S Pen in the box, but also providing a place on your handset to store the stylus when not in use, this cover handles the usual feat of protecting your smartphone from drops, scratches, and other potential damage. Go learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for a closer look at how it completes your Z Fold 4.

At just $18, there really isn’t an alternative that we can recommend for protecting your handset for less. It’s already a steal at 80% off, and even most of the non-official covers out there sell for around the same price, if not more. So not only are you scoring the best price ever on an official case period, but the best value around for some Z Fold 4 protection.

Today’s discount arrives to make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 an even better value. The handset itself is already on sale, and combines to offer the complete kit for securing a flagship foldable for less. Down to an all-time low, Samsung’s unlocked smartphone now clocks in at $450 off in order to land at $1,350.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Case features:

The Standing Cover has been upgraded to suit the new Galaxy Z Fold4 — and the S Pen Fold Edition that works with it now; You can work smarter with S Pen and turn your scribbles into strokes of genius. A dedicated and detachable S Pen Fold Edition holder is included with the Standing Cover; Plus, the case provides stability, so you can place your Galaxy Z Fold4 on a table and start writing without your phone moving

