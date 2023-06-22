Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM falls to 2023 low of $360 alongside WONDERBOOM 3 from $79

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Still delivering the brand’s flagship listening experience, today’s offer lands as the best discount of the year. The HYPERBOOM drops down to $360 shipped from its usual $450 going rate. Today’s discount amounts to $90 in savings and is now $40 below our previous mention from last summer. It’s a new 2023 low in the process, too. As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

We deemed it summer’s best speaker in our hands-on review earlier this year, and now you can score the best price of 2023 on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Courtesy of an Amazon price cut, you can bring home the brand’s latest portable offering for less than ever before this year. The WONDERBOOM 3 now sells from $79 across all four styles. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver $21 in savings. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the first discount in over a month, too.

Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

But if you’re looking for an even flashier way to rock out this spring, be sure to have a look at the latest from another brand. JBL just launched its new Pulse 5 speaker, which rocks a portable design and some even more interesting flare. Alongside the booming audio array are some LEDs that give the whole speaker a lava lamp-inspired design that should have no problem capturing some attention during hangouts or parties over the next few months. I was a big fan of its looks and performance in my hands-on review, too.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features:

HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound and extreme bass that takes your party into the stratosphere Its phenomenal dynamic range brings your tracks to life rendering every sound level in gorgeous detail The brainy adaptive EQ reads the room—or patio or rooftop—and automatically customizes the speaker’s sound until it’s utterly perfect for the space.

