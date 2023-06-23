Amazon’s Prime Day Audible deal arrives early with three free months for new subscribers

As part of its Early Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances this year to save on Audible. Right now, for new subscribers that have a Prime membership, you can score three months of Audible Premium Plus for FREE. You would normally pay $15 per month for Audible Premium Plus, with today’s deal saving $45 overall while delivering three permanent additions to your audiobook library as well as access to the Plus catalog. Not sure what all that includes? Well, the Plus catalog has thousands of audiobooks that you can listen to on-demand without any limitations. While they won’t forever be an addition to your library, as long as you have Audible Premium Plus, the entire catalog of Plus content will be at your fingertips. Like we mentioned, any of the audiobooks that you purchase with the three free credits given to you as part of this trial will forever be in your Audible account for you to listen to even if you cancel the trial at the end of three months. Plus, in addition to the credits, you’ll get 30% off additional purchases should you want more audiobooks every month. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $45 with today’s deal, it’s worth it to invest just some of that spare cash toward Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation. Available on Amazon for $35 right now, this smart speaker can read your audiobooks aloud with simple voice commands, but also controls your smart home just the same.

Looking for a way to let your kids listen to audiobooks? Well, an early Prime Day offer just arrived on Amazon’s latest 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids at $28. Normally $60, this saves over 50% and also delivers one of the best prices ever on the speaker. Designed for children to use, it’ll come with one year of Amazon Kids+, which has its own library of content to listen to in addition to your new Audible subscription. Plus, it has a fun design on it that’s sure to make a great addition to any kid playroom.

Audible membership benefits:

1 credit a month to pick ANY title from our entire premium selection—to keep forever!

Stream or download 1,000s of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals in the Plus Catalog.

No commitments. Cancel anytime and keep all your purchased titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!