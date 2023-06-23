Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest, ATOM RPG, Castle of White Night, and more

Friday has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals. Don’t sleep on Apple’s latest M2 Pro MacBook Pro that it has dropped to within $1 of the all-time low with $249 in savings alongside this rare deal on Apple TV HD and everything else in our curated hub right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ATOM RPG, Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Castle of White Night, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter | Converter4U: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Spirit Messages Oracle Deck: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LEDit – LED Banner: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $8)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Photo Album: $1 (Reg. $6)

Tempest features:

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

