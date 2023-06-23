Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $42, up to 50% off Switch games, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
30% off $42
Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch

As part of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale, Amazon is offering Metroid Dread for $41.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is one of those popular Nintendo franchises that doesn’t really go on sale nearly as often as the rest of the first-party experiences and now’s your chance to score it at 30% off the going rate. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, the first notable discount of the year there, and the best since its dropped to $42 over the Black Friday holidays last year. The first 2D Metroid game in nearly 20 years, all Switch owners should give this one a go if you ask me. The legendary Samus Aran has returned to investigate a mysterious transmission emanating from the plant ZDR only to find a whole new wave of enemies, epic boss battles, and stories to unravel. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best game deals. 

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

