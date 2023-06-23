Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $42, up to 50% off Switch games, much more

As part of the ongoing Nintendo summer sale, Amazon is offering Metroid Dread for $41.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is one of those popular Nintendo franchises that doesn’t really go on sale nearly as often as the rest of the first-party experiences and now’s your chance to score it at 30% off the going rate. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, the first notable discount of the year there, and the best since its dropped to $42 over the Black Friday holidays last year. The first 2D Metroid game in nearly 20 years, all Switch owners should give this one a go if you ask me. The legendary Samus Aran has returned to investigate a mysterious transmission emanating from the plant ZDR only to find a whole new wave of enemies, epic boss battles, and stories to unravel. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Nintendo eShop Hyper Max Sale up to 50% off
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $39 (Reg. $50)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $40 (Reg. $80)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Portal Companion Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!