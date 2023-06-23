Twelve South’s new BookBook leather cover for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $79, iPad mini style at $59

Just refreshed last fall to go alongside Apple’s latest iPad Pros, Twelve South launched the latest addition to its BookBook series of covers. Fit for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, Amazon is now marking down the new leather cover for one of the first times. Dropping to $79.12 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $90 going rate. It’s one of the first offers overall, and matches our previous mention from Twelve South’s last sitewide sale over April Fools’ day. This is a new all-time low at Amazon specficially, and matching the best price of the year overall.

Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M2 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. It will of course also work with previous-generation iPad Pro of the 12.9-inch variety, too. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

Bringing all of those same leather stylings to the other end of Apple’s tablet lineup, Amazon now also offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 at $59.50. Marking only the third discount of the year, today’s offer lands from the usual $70 MSRP. That 15% price cut is just below the April Fools’ day sale from earlier in the year, and matches our previous mention from back at the end of April. This is the first markdown since, too. Covering your iPad mini 6 in a genuine leather build, this BookBook case sports Twelve South’s signature design that’s meant to look like a vintage book. Stylish looks aside, there’s also a hardback protective case on the inside that can be angled for typing or more comfortable drawing sessions. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

A great companion to that smaller leather cover, we’re also tracking some chances to save on the latest iPad mini 6. Delivering Apple Pencil 2 support alongside the ability to run iPadOS 17 later this fall, the 256GB configuration is now dropping to an all-time low of $540. That $109 discount marks one of the first times it has ever fallen this low and joins everything else in our Apple guide as we head into the weekend.

More on Twelve South BookBook iPad covers:

BookBook for iPad Pro is a hand-crafted leather case that doubles as a viewing stand and typing wedge exclusively for iPad Pro. A built-in shell securely holds your iPad Pro while showcasing the Liquid Retina edge to edge display. BookBook for iPad Pro also includes storage space for your Apple Pencil so you can keep track of it while charging on-the-go. And now capturing images and 4K video is easy with BookBook thanks to a back cover camera window.

