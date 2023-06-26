New Amazon lows hit the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK heatsink PC/PS5 SSDs from $70 shipped today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $110+ $70
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $79.99 $69.99 shipped. After originally launching at $180 in summer 2022, this model settled down into the $150 range at the end of last year before falling to $110 in 2023. We featured a deal on it last month at $90 but it has now dropped even lower to a new Amazon all-time low. The SN850X has now become one of the more affordable heatsink-equipped option from a major brand that hits speeds of at least 7,000MB/s and is ready for both PC and PS5 setups. In fact, this one can get up to about 7,300MB/s alongside featuring a standard M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface with Adaptive Thermal Management, predictive loading tech, and overhead balancing to help maintain performance during demanding tasks. Our hands-on review will give you an even better idea of what you’re getting and you’ll want to head below for more details. 

If you’re not partial to the big three storage brands, an even more affordable 1TB solution comes by way of the ongoing price drop we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s PRO LPX 1TB/2TB Gen4 SSD. This one is now sitting at a new $70 Amazon all-time low with an equipped heatsink and speeds that reach nearly as fast as the WD_BLACK model above. It is also ready for both PC and PS5 setups and you can get more details in our hands-on review right here

But if you must have an officially licensed solution for your PlayStation 5, then the latest drops from WD are worth a look. After debuting its Xbox Expansion cards, the brand upgraded is previous offerings with the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 that is now available for purchase starting from $150 shipped. All of the details you need on the new SN850P are waiting in our launch coverage

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.
  • A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
  • The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
  • Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)
  • Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New silicone-backed Caseology vegan leather MagSafe wal...
HP’s 13th Gen. i7/RTX 4060 17-inch gaming laptop ...
Microsoft’s red Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless...
Save the Princess with these new interactive Super Mari...
Roborock’s S7 Wi-Fi robot vacuum/mop combo makes ...
Xbox Barbie collab delivers new custom console, control...
Sony’s Dolby Atmos-enabled 3.1-Ch. soundbar sees ...
Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription on sale...
Load more...
Show More Comments