New Amazon lows hit the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK heatsink PC/PS5 SSDs from $70 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $79.99 $69.99 shipped. After originally launching at $180 in summer 2022, this model settled down into the $150 range at the end of last year before falling to $110 in 2023. We featured a deal on it last month at $90 but it has now dropped even lower to a new Amazon all-time low. The SN850X has now become one of the more affordable heatsink-equipped option from a major brand that hits speeds of at least 7,000MB/s and is ready for both PC and PS5 setups. In fact, this one can get up to about 7,300MB/s alongside featuring a standard M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface with Adaptive Thermal Management, predictive loading tech, and overhead balancing to help maintain performance during demanding tasks. Our hands-on review will give you an even better idea of what you’re getting and you’ll want to head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the big three storage brands, an even more affordable 1TB solution comes by way of the ongoing price drop we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s PRO LPX 1TB/2TB Gen4 SSD. This one is now sitting at a new $70 Amazon all-time low with an equipped heatsink and speeds that reach nearly as fast as the WD_BLACK model above. It is also ready for both PC and PS5 setups and you can get more details in our hands-on review right here.

But if you must have an officially licensed solution for your PlayStation 5, then the latest drops from WD are worth a look. After debuting its Xbox Expansion cards, the brand upgraded is previous offerings with the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 that is now available for purchase starting from $150 shipped. All of the details you need on the new SN850P are waiting in our launch coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

