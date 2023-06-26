If you’re fast you can score Anker’s 60-hour ANC Q20 headphones from $45 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones from $44.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal so the discount will only be live for today or until stock runs out, and it’s already starting to. Regularly $60, this is up to 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked this year. They might not be the latest and greatest with spatial audio support and the like, but at a price like this they make for a notable over-ear option with impressive specs at under $45. Not the least of which is the 40-hour battery life that extends to an impressive 60 hours without ANC engaged. The 40mm dynamic drivers are joined by digital active noise cancellation, alongside Anker BassUp tech, and a 5-minute quick charge for an extra 4 hours of listening. More details below.

Prefer to go with an affordable set of wireless earbuds instead? Check out the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds. Now selling for under $35 shipped on Amazon with five color options, they provide 32 hours of battery life, custom EQ options, and more, just don’t expect to get the noise cancellation at a price like this.

For some audio out loud this summer, deals on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM and WONDERBOOM 3 speakers are great ways to upgrade your Bluetooth music-listening experience. And then hit up more of our headphone offers below:

More on the Anker Soundcore Life Q20:

Hi-Res Audio Certified: Custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res Audio—a certification only awarded to audio devices capable of producing exceptional sound. Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones reproduce your music with extended high frequencies that reach up to 40 kHz for extraordinary clarity and detail.

Reduce Ambient Noises By Up to 90%: Our team of engineers conducted more than 100,000 tests in real-life scenarios to fine-tune Life Q20’s 4 built-in ANC microphones and digital active noise cancellation algorithm.

