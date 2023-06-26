Save 25% on 1MORE’s audiophile-grade EVO ANC earbuds at $127

The official 1More Amazon storefront is now offering its EVO ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $127.49 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Marking the second-best price to date in one of two styles, today’s offer lands at 25% off. It comes within $7.50 of our previous mention from back in March and is only the second discount of the year. Arriving with plenty of premium features that are only made more compelling by the discount today, the new 1MORE EVO buds pack active noise cancellation as well as support for hi-res audio playback. If the four different ANC tunings weren’t already enough, there are two interchangeable transparency modes to pick from, as well as hybrid dual drivers that can be tuned in the companion app with customizable EQ settings. We previously walked away impressed in our hands-on review, noting that its audiophile-grade sound made a strong first impression.

On the more affordable and recent side of the lineup, the 1MORE Aero deliver a different feature set that clocks in on sale thanks to Amazon today, too. Courtesy of the retailer and an on-page coupon, the usual $110 price tag drops down to $79.99. That’s one of the first chances to save an all-time low. The 1MORE Aero arrive with Spatial Audio support to go alongside 10mm drivers and customizable EQ, but lack the audiophile focus of the EVO buds above. There’s also no active noise cancellation here, either.

As for some of our other favorites, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

1MORE EVO ANC True Wireless Earbuds features:

Combined hybrid dual drivers, LDAC technology and balanced armature, 1MORE EVO delivers a powerful studio sound with unrivaled details. 1MORE EVO features 4 ANC modes and 2 transparency modes. The active noise cancellation depth can reach up to 42dB. 1MORE EVO recognizes the ambient sounds intelligently and switches the noise cancellation mode accordingly to ensure a perfect hearing experience.

