Totallee debuts new 100% recycled branding-free AirPods cases for Apple’s latest earbuds

Totallee is introducing its new AirPods cases today. The brand has been featured around here for years with its branding-free, ultra-thin iPhone cases that get refreshed each September for the latest Apple handsets as well as landing in our yearly roundup of the best options out there. Well today it has turned its attention to one of Apple’s other popular releases in the form of a pair of covers for the latest AirPods releases with a similar design approach. Head below for a closer look at the new Totallee AirPods cases.

Totallee unleashes new branding-free AirPods cases today

Today’s new releases mark the brand’s entry into a new product category (at least in terms of current lineup of accessories). The brand has been dishing up some of the better clear and flat matte iPhone cases for years but it is now taking that approach to Apple’s earbuds.

Distinguish your AirPods with our lightweight, protective case. Our elegant AirPods case features a premium finish for added grip. Fully compatible with wireless charging.

The case comes in three colorways and two flavors to deliver compatibility with the third-generation AirPods and the latest AirPods Pro variants. Available in black, green, and beige, Totallee is not only eschewing a label, logo, and text like it normally does with its accessories, but it is also considering the environment with its new AirPods cases – they are “made with 100% recycled plastic.”

The brand says its “premium finish adds extra grip and feels great in hand” while offering “everyday protection from drops, scratches, and dirt.” While they likely aren’t going to provide the same level of drop protection as the larger, thick plastic variants out there, Totallee’s goal has always been to stay out of the way as much as possible without getting changing the iPhone experience, and the new ultra-thin AirPods cases continue that trend. This slimline design also means the case supports both wireless charging and MagSafe-equipped power gear – although without built-in magnets they might not offer a secure enough connection to stay up on one of those floating stands.

The new Totallee AirPods case for the third-generation standard set or the second-edition pro model is now available for pre-order at $29. Shipping will begin on June 2, 2023 according to the product listings.

