Add 2TB of 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X SSD to your PC/PS5 at the $143 Amazon all-time low

If you’re looking for a notable internal upgrade to your PC gaming rig or even a PlayStation 5, you’ll definitely want to scope out the price drop we just spotted on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming Solid-State Drive. This model launched in August of last year at $310 and is now down at $142.99 shipped. It has carried a regular price of $180 at Amazon for most of this year before dropping to $150 earlier this month and now, to a new Amazon all-time low. This heatsink-equipped model is now selling for just $3 more than the SN850X without one. Alongside the performance maintaining heat management features, it can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 for-factor most PCs and your PS5 will require. Head below for more details.

Don’t need the 2TB capacity? We are also still tracking the 1TB SN850X down at the $70 Amazon all-time low as well. While most folks seem to want to go for the 2TB models these days, the 1TB variant delivers the same specs and with so many machines carrying a pair (or more) of internal drive bays, it might be a good way to save some more cash.

On the official licensed PlayStation 5 side of things, be sure to check out the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD WD unleashed recently. This brand new release isn’t going to be as affordable as any of the options above, but it does carry the official PlayStation seal of approval alongside some minor upgrades to the build and tech. All of the details you need on these new releases can be found in our launch coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

