Bellroy launches new lightweight crossbody bag for your on-the-go tech and EDC gadgets

Bellroy’s latest gadget carrier has arrived in the form of its new EDC gear bag. From its new backpack we featured to its officemate caddies, belt bags, and more, its latest solution is focused on delivering a lightweight over the shoulder or crossbody solution for lugging around your most important pieces of EDC this summer and beyond. The new Bellroy gear bag is now available for purchase in three different colorways and you can get a closer look down below. 

New Bellroy EDC gear bag

Officially known as the Lite Sacoche – a French term that means (bag) or “minimalist, lightweight wearable pocket,” according to Bellroy – is indeed a simple minimalist solution for stowing your smartphone, keys, AirPods case, charging gear, and other smaller essentials. It seems as though it’s ideal for those times when you don’t want to lug around an entire backpack or larger messenger bag, but you need a bit more space than your typical belt bag. 

You’re looking at an environmentally-conscious build that’s completely leather-free. It is made of “durable, water-resistant materials, made from 100% recycled PET plastic bottles.” The diamond ripstop fabric features an expandable base that sort of folds out to provide more space when you need it and back down when you don’t as well. 

A clever tuck in the base allows this bag to expand as you fill it, so you’re able to fit an unexpectedly large amount inside such a slim profile.

The water-resistant fold-over zipper design sits snug against your body when wearing the bag to prevent pickpocketing. On the inside, it features a pair of larger zip pockets as well as two slip pockets and you’ll find a built-in key clip to “give you juuust enough organization, without making this minimalist bag feel cuttered or clumsy.”

New Bellroy EDC gear bag features at glance:

  • Durable ripstop is 3X lighter than our other fabric
  • Can be folded or rolled, and packed for travel
  • Expandable storage
  • Front zip compartment with built-in key clip
  • Surprisingly spacious main compartment
  • Two slip pockets for small items
  • Lightweight adjustable strap
  • Water-resistant zippers
  • Backed by our 3-year warranty

Now available for purchase in a light Chalk color, Bellroy’s usual Copper treatment, and a Shadow black, the new EDC gear bag carries a $59 shipped price tag. You’ll find it waiting on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, ready to head out with you on journeys and day trips all summer long. 

