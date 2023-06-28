Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cytus II, MovieSpirit, SaGa Frontier, and more

The Wednesday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals has now been gathered for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. We are now tracking a solid price drop on Apple Pencil 2 alongside everything else in our dedicated hub including the official Apple Watch Sport Loop, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Cytus II, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Fish Out Of Water!, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fish Out Of Water!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mobile Mouse & Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $20 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 2: Football Sim: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Never Have I Ever Dirty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Effectrix: $15 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $10 (Reg. $16)

Cytus II features:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

