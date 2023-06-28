Apple Pencil 2 complements your new M2 iPad Pro at second-best price of $89 (Save $40)

Complementing all of the iPad discounts we’ve seen throughout June so far, the first discount in over a month is landing on Apple Pencil 2. Ask anyone who’s put it to the test, and they’ll tell you just how much of a must-have the popular stylus is. Not just an essential, today Amazon is making the Apple Pencil 2 a better buy as it falls to the second-best price to date at $89 shipped. Landing from its usual $129 going rate, you’re looking at $40 in savings. This comes within $4 of the all-time low from back in May, and is the first discount since.

Apple Pencil 2 does so much more than just enable artists to use their iPad as a drawing tablet. It’s a great note-taking tool, on top of delivering more precise input than your fingers. And if you’re rocking one of the new M2 iPad Pro in either screen size, you’ll be able to take advantage of a new hover feature that means you can interact with the display without even touching Apple Pencil 2 onto the device. The stylus magnetically clicks onto the side of your device for not just storage, but also to charge, and is compatible everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini. Head below for more.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $89 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $10 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Alongside everything else in our Apple guide this week now that Wednesday has gotten us halfway to the weekend, we’re tracking a pair of iPad discounts. One for each of the styles above, the savings kick off with Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as it returns to the Amazon low of $729 with Thunderbolt in tow. Those $70 in savings are then bested by an even steeper discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is now an even better value at $250.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

