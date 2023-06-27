Official Apple Watch Sport Loop now start from $32 on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands starting at $31.69 shipped. Available across four different styles of 45mm colorways, everything drops from the usual $49 going rates. These are the first discounts in months and since our previous mention back in March, while also marking the second-best prices across just about everything. You’ll also find some all-time lows across some of the newer styles which have more recently been updated for Apple Watch Series 8. Though while these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a 2-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Sport Loop band colors on sale:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking a collection of discounts on actual Apple Watch styles right now, too. Discounting nearly every Series 8 model out there, you’ll find $70 in savings to be had on aluminum models, stainless steel cases, and even models with Milanese Loop bands all starting from $329.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

