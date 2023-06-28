Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl $40, Mario + Rabbids from $14, more

Best Buy is now offering physical copies of Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon this is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find from a trusted seller right now. You might find some third-party options for a touch less, but there’s no telling what you might get and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. As we detailed previously, Pokémon Shining Pearl is a ground up remake of the classic 2006 Nintendo DS game with enhanced gameplay mechanics, brand new visuals, and that traditional pocket monster experience. Taking place across the upgraded Sinnoh region, players can leverage new tech like the Pokémon Watch that helps you on your in-game journey with loads of various apps and the like (more details here). Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Standard $6 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Guacamelee! 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in-stock at $130
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $39 (Reg. $50)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from $58 (Reg. $70)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Hearts $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
