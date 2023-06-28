Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl $40, Mario + Rabbids from $14, more

Best Buy is now offering physical copies of Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon this is 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find from a trusted seller right now. You might find some third-party options for a touch less, but there’s no telling what you might get and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. As we detailed previously, Pokémon Shining Pearl is a ground up remake of the classic 2006 Nintendo DS game with enhanced gameplay mechanics, brand new visuals, and that traditional pocket monster experience. Taking place across the upgraded Sinnoh region, players can leverage new tech like the Pokémon Watch that helps you on your in-game journey with loads of various apps and the like (more details here). Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

