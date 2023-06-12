Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger bundle $12 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger with bundled 20W USB-C Charger for $12.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking a new all-time low, today’s offer is somehow besting our previous mention from earlier in the spring by an extra $1. This is down from $30, while delivering 60% in savings along the way. Sure, this might not be a full 15W MagSafe charger, but at just $12 it’s still worth a look for your setup. Whether you add it to your everyday carry for refueling your iPhone 14 out and about, or you plug it in in the family room for a communal power station, the package includes everything you need to take advantage of magnetic charging with one of Apple’s latest smartphones. It’ll dish out 7.5W speeds and features a 6-foot cable for some added slack away from the included 20W USB-C charger.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank sees second discount of the year to $84
- HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger: $56 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- Amazon Basics 36W Dual USB-C Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones see second discount of the year to $348 (Save $50)
- INIU Slim 10000mAh Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra style on Amazon at $749
- Nulaxy Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- 3-pack MFi USB-C Lightning Cables: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- GravaStar’s new Supernova speaker just landed on Amazon with a 20% discount to $144
- YELOMIN 20000mAh Solar Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Bose Headphones 700 deliver some of the best ANC on the market at $299 (Save $80)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $75
- andobil iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case with Kickstand: $17 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ code 50GBACCD
- Beats Fit Pro come in nine different colors at $160 (Reg. $200), more in Beats summer sale
- 4-pack MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Score a single Apple AirTag with AR precision finding at 2023 low of $25 (Reg. $29)
- VOLTME 35W Dual USB-C Charger: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Satechi’s Dads and Grads sale takes up to 30% off when you buy two or more Apple accessories
- UGREEN Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
The Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger is Magsafe compatible, and works with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe iPhone Cases. The MagSafe compatible wireless charger, with included 20W USB-C power supply, enables this iPhone charging station to fast charge up to 7.5W.
The Belkin Wireless Charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily place your iPhone on the charging stand without any hassle.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!