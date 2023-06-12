Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger bundle $12 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger with bundled 20W USB-C Charger for $12.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking a new all-time low, today’s offer is somehow besting our previous mention from earlier in the spring by an extra $1. This is down from $30, while delivering 60% in savings along the way. Sure, this might not be a full 15W MagSafe charger, but at just $12 it’s still worth a look for your setup. Whether you add it to your everyday carry for refueling your iPhone 14 out and about, or you plug it in in the family room for a communal power station, the package includes everything you need to take advantage of magnetic charging with one of Apple’s latest smartphones. It’ll dish out 7.5W speeds and features a 6-foot cable for some added slack away from the included 20W USB-C charger.

The Belkin Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger is Magsafe compatible, and works with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe iPhone Cases. The MagSafe compatible wireless charger, with included 20W USB-C power supply, enables this iPhone charging station to fast charge up to 7.5W. The Belkin Wireless Charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily place your iPhone on the charging stand without any hassle.

