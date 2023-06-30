Save up to $299 on Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display with open-box discounts from $1,380

Closing out the work week, Woot is now offering some rare chances to save on Apple’s latest 27-inch Studio Display in open-box condition. Most notably marking down the elevated model with tilt and height adjustable stand, the monitor drops to $1,699.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at a $299 discount and the first chance to save in months. This is $149 under our previous mention from back at the beginning of the spring, not to mention $99 under the Black Friday mention. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is offering the more affordable model with just a tilt adjustable stand for $1,379.99. This is down from its usual $1,599 price tag and marking the second-best price of the year. Those who don’t need the added flexibility in their setups can rely on the baseline model that’s now $219 off. It comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the best in over a month. You’re getting the same shiny new screen from Apple, just with a less capable stand. But that does also mean you’re saving some extra cash from the lead deal, $320 to be exact.

Both of the different Apple Studio models are open-box units, but come in their original retail boxes. There’s a 90-day warranty attached, as well.

A perfect companion to either of the displays, this week we’re tracking some notable discounts on higher-end M2/Pro Mac mini models. These configurations ditch the stock memory specs in order to offer even more capable desktop machines with as much as $150 in savings. Everything is trending at a new all-time low, all while marking rare chances to save period from $719. All of the other best discounts as we head into the weekend are now on tap in our Apple guide, too.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

