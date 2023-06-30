Save up to $299 on Apple’s 27-inch Studio Display with open-box discounts from $1,380

Rikka Altland -
Applemac accessorieswoot
From $1,380
Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display

Closing out the work week, Woot is now offering some rare chances to save on Apple’s latest 27-inch Studio Display in open-box condition. Most notably marking down the elevated model with tilt and height adjustable stand, the monitor drops to $1,699.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re looking at a $299 discount and the first chance to save in months. This is $149 under our previous mention from back at the beginning of the spring, not to mention $99 under the Black Friday mention. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. 

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is offering the more affordable model with just a tilt adjustable stand for $1,379.99. This is down from its usual $1,599 price tag and marking the second-best price of the year. Those who don’t need the added flexibility in their setups can rely on the baseline model that’s now $219 off. It comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the best in over a month. You’re getting the same shiny new screen from Apple, just with a less capable stand. But that does also mean you’re saving some extra cash from the lead deal, $320 to be exact.

Both of the different Apple Studio models are open-box units, but come in their original retail boxes. There’s a 90-day warranty attached, as well.

A perfect companion to either of the displays, this week we’re tracking some notable discounts on higher-end M2/Pro Mac mini models. These configurations ditch the stock memory specs in order to offer even more capable desktop machines with as much as $150 in savings. Everything is trending at a new all-time low, all while marking rare chances to save period from $719. All of the other best discounts as we head into the weekend are now on tap in our Apple guide, too.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
woot

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Spider-Man iPhone 14...
Rare DODOcase 4th of July deals: 15-inch MacBook Air sl...
Giant collection of Android game/app deals and freebies...
FlexiSpot takes up to 50% off electric standing desks i...
Use a 4-pack of smart dimmer switches to save energy th...
Amazon’s 2023 model 36-inch Blackstone-style flat...
AirPlay 2 speakers don’t have to cost a fortune, ...
GPD’s WIN 4 handheld gaming PC with hidden keyboa...
Load more...
Show More Comments