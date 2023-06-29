M2/Pro Mac mini models see rare discounts at up to $150 off all-time lows from $719

B&H today is now offering some rare discounts on higher-end M2 Mac mini configurations. Offering plenty of extra power for your desktop workstation, these models bridge the gap between Apple’s most affordable macOS experience and some of the higher-end Mac Studio and Mac Pro configs out there. Everything starts with the M2 Pro Mac mini with 512GB SSD and 32GB of RAM, which now sells for $1,549 shipped. This $150 discount lands from the usual $1,699 going rate and delivers one of the more capable configurations at an all-time low. It’s a rare chance to save on a non-baseline offering, and is the first discount on this specification.

Apple’s all-new M2 Pro Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 Pro chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

If you don’t need the more capable M2 Pro chip that’ll be even more of a compelling pick for professional tasks, the baseline M2 Mac mini really is the best value in all of computing right now. Being able to bring home the latest in Apple Silicon alongside all of other perks of the mini yet mighty machine for less is hard to argue with, especially with $100 in savings attached. Both of the models are falling to their respective all-time lows as detailed at the prices below.

And if none of those configurations are doing it for you, even with the price cuts attached, there’s always the stock M2 Mac mini at $599. It’s a great machine to refresh your setup, or just score you a first desktop Mac in the first place.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals.

M2 Pro Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

