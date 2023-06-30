New LEGO sets for July 2023: 4,800-piece Disney Castle, refreshed Eldorado Fortress, more

July is rolling around and delivering a fresh batch of new LEGO sets for the start of summer 2023. On tap this month are three collectible creations that deliver some of the year’s largest models. Including the latest recreation of the Disney Castle, a remake of the 34-year old Eldorado Fortress, and more,

The year has been jam-packed with new LEGO sets already, with much of the recent excitement being focused around reveals for the upcoming 2023 summer collection. But before we get to the largest batch of new kits hitting store shelves, we have three more display-worthy builds on tap. Landing this month are some fun models for collectors looking to bring some of the year’s largest kits to their collections.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO July 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the sets will be live at midnight!

Disney Castle

Headlining all of the new creations, the happiest place on Earth is getting a refreshed brick-built model. Marking the second time we’ve seen a LEGO Disney Castle at this scale, the new version arrives as set number 43222. Complete with a new design featuring blue and gold accenting throughout, this is a far more detailed rendition compared to the previous version.

New for July 2023, the LEGO Disney Castle 43222 set stacks up to 4,837 pieces and recreates the classic version of the iconic landmark in Disney World. The front side of the building is as detailed as they come, delivering an authentic model of the facade from the outside. Turning around to the back, you’ll find an assortment of rooms themed around various Disney Princesses.

It wouldn’t be a Disney Castle if the LEGO Group didn’t include some iconic characters from the Disney Vault. Fittingly for set number 43222, you’re getting a total of eight minifigures – all of which are exclusive. Builders will bring four pairs of iconic couples to their collections, including different Disney Princesses and their prince counterparts.

Cinderella, of course, appears beside Prince Charming as two of the centerpieces of the kit. Princess Tiana is also making her minifigure debut with Prince Naveen right by her side. Going back to the original Disney Princess, the upcoming castle also packs Snow White with Prince Ferdinand. And last but not least, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider complete the kit.

It's now available for purchase and retails for $399.99.

To go alongside the new LEGO Disney Castle, the two companies are also debuting another new collaboration. While not a proper new LEGO set for July, we are getting a new gift with purchase from the Disney Vault. We already detailed what to expect from LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set and how to bring this one to your collection, but the long and short of it is that you’ll need to spend $100 or more on select sets. Being a Disney build, you’ll need to hit that threshold on Disney creations.

Those who are already scoring the new LEGO Disney Castle won’t have anything to worry about, but if you’re looking to bring home that exclusive Mickey Mouse minifigure without spending $400 on a massive new build, there’s also an assortment of other models that qualify.

All of the following models will be eligible for the LEGO set number 40600 promotion, alongside everything else on this landing page.

Eldorado Fortress

Launching later on in the month, builders will be able to score the latest remake of a classic LEGO set. The original Eldorado Fortress first hit store shelves back in 1989, and now 34 years later, we’re getting a modern refresh. This is just the latest recreation of a beloved set that many older builders grew up with, arriving as LEGO set number 10320.

In its updated form, the new LEGO Eldorado Fortress stacks up to 2,509 pieces and largely looks to assemble that same classic design from over three decades ago. There are some modern twists on the build, but even the packaging looks to channel some nostalgia. Alongside the coastal stronghold, there’s also a mini pirate boat to go alongside a more detailed sea-worthy vessel for the soldiers. Speaking of the two factions, you’re getting a pair of pirate minifigures to go alongside six of the Imperial troops.

A recent poll we ran showed that many of our readers are excited about this one landing on store shelves, and the wait is almost over. The LEGO Eldorado Fortress will be arriving as one of the new sets for July 2023 come July 4 if you’re a LEGO VIP member. Everyone else can score it come July 7. And in either case, it’ll retail for $219.99. We previously broke down everything you need to know about the set in our launch coverage, too, which should give you all the details ahead of launch.

Hocus Pocus

Rounding out all of the new sets launching for July 2023, the latest from LEGO Ideas will be hitting store shelves. Stacking up to 2,316 pieces, the new LEGO Hocus Pocus set arrives after a sucessful campaign that turned the fan-made model into an official kit. Assembling the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, the build has some of the more intricate details we’ve seen alongside six minifigures.

LEGO VIP members will be able to score the Disney Hocus Pocus set a tad early on July 1. Everyone else will have to wait until later in the week on July 4. It’ll retail for $229.99 in either case, making it the largest build from LEGO Ideas in quite a bit.

