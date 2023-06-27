LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set includes an exclusive Mickey Mouse minifig

Just after seeing the new LEGO Disney Castle officially revealed ahead of its July 1 debut, the LEGO Group is back to show off an upcoming gift with purchase landing on the same day. The new LEGO Disney 100 Years Celebration will arrive as set number 40600, stacking up to over 200 pieces and includes an exclusive Mickey Mouse minifigure.

LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set revealed

The latest LEGO gift with purchase has been revealed, and it is sure to excite Disney fans. As part of the company’s continued celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, the LEGO Group is launching a new promotional set. The new Disney 100 Years Celebration creation will arrive as set number 40600 and clocks in at 226 pieces.

The model itself assembles three different smaller builds that include a small desk with a drawing, a screen and projector, and then some balloons and a cake. It’s all looking to fittingly celebrate Disney’s 100th birthday, combining the origins of Disney animation with some of the typical fanfare you’d expect from such an occasion. Each of the builds has room to double as a photo stand too. You can put Polaroids, sticky notes, and other people into the builds for displaying on your desk.

Alongside the builds themselves, the new LEGO Disney gift with purchase also packs an exciting new minifigure. Exclusive to the set, there’s a new Mickey Mouse minifigure of the iconic character wearing a suit. It’s such a fun and quite fitting minifig to make the cut in the set, and really completes the build as something Disney fans are going to be jumping to bring to their collections.

Those looking to bring home the upcoming LEGO Disney promotional set unfortunately aren’t going to be able to just buy this one outright. It’s a gift with purchase, after all, which means that unlike your standard LEGO creation where you can just buy it direct from the company or any of its authorized retailers, those hoping to bring the Disney 100 Years Celebration to their collections will have to spend some cash on other kits. It’ll be available at no extra cost on orders over $100, with the catch being you have to spend that amount on Disney sets.

And when we say Disney, we mean Disney proper. Not Marvel or Star Wars, both properties owned by Disney, but actual kits featuring the studio’s iconic animated characters, princesses, and other scenes.

The promotion will be going live right alongside the new LEGO Disney Castle, launching on Saturday, July 1. It will last for just over a week, running through July 9 or until stock runs out. While the newest rendition of the Disney landmark will be hitting store shelves next month, most of the 100th-anniversary Disneys kits have already been released.

All of the following models will be eligible for the LEGO set number 40600 promotion, alongside everything else on this landing page.

