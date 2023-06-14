LEGO recreates another classic set with upcoming 2,500-piece Eldorado Fortress

Today, we’re getting a first look at an upcoming LEGO Icons set. In what is the latest remake of a classic kit from the 1980s, the new LEGO Eldorado Fortress will be arriving with five times the bricks as the original model from 34 years ago.

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new Eldorado Fortress set

As of late, the LEGO Group has been taking a nostalgic approach to some of its largest models, opting to go back to classic kits from over 30 years ago and remake them. Last year saw two iconic kits of the Lion’s Castle and Galaxy Explorer get that treatment, and now another classic theme is joining in. Classic Pirates has to be one of the most beloved lineups in all of LEGO history, and now we’re getting a new kit in much of that same style.

Much like the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set from a few years back, the LEGO Group is heading back to the original Pirates theme for its new Eldorado Fortress. Originally releasing back in 1989, the first version of the Eldorado Fortress was as iconic as it gets for a lot of builders. Now looking to convert that original 506-piece creation into a more modern take on the fort, the new version is here with nearly five times the bricks.

Arriving as set number 10320, the new LEGO Eldorado Fortress stacks up to 2,509 pieces and is the latest 18+ model from the company. On top of recreating the original design with some more modern techniques, the set comes wrapped in some fresh packaging that harks back to the kind of box design you’d find in the 1980s.

Alongside the fort itself, the set includes a small boat build that is complemented by seven minifigures. There are five of the Imperial Soldier that appeared in the original, as well as a pair of pirates trying to sneak their way into the stronghold.

The new LEGO Eldorado Fortress will be launching next month with a $219.99 price tag. LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a tad early on July 1, while other builders will have to wait until July 4. We’ll be updating this post with more information as we wait for an official reveal from the LEGO Group.

